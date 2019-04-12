Beginner Embroidery: Cocktail Mixer

The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

It's time to mix two things we love - embroidery and cocktails! In this course, participants will how to make their own basic embroidery hoop designs and learn four popular threading techniques, all focused around cocktails. This will include an introduction to embroidery and all the possibilities!

Examples will be provided and demonstrated in the threading styles of running stitch, back stitch, satin stitch, and chain stitch. This class is hands-on with all materials included and ready to go. Participants will learn stitching styles, practice stitching and leave with their first hoop creation and an understanding of how to go forward and embroider.

One cocktail per person included in the price of the ticket.

The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
