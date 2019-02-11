Beginner Embroidery: Valentine's Day

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

This Valentine's Day-themed course is designed to teach participants how to make their own basic embroidery hoop designs and learn four popular threading techniques, in the most loving way possible, obviously. This will include an introduction to embroidery and all the possibilities!

Examples will be provided and demonstrated in the threading styles of running stitch, back stitch, satin stitch, and chain stitch. This class is hands-on with all materials included and ready to go. Participants will learn stitching styles, practice stitching and leave with their first hoop creation and an understanding of how to go forward and embroider.

Class is BYOB.

