Beginner Handlettering

to Google Calendar - Beginner Handlettering - 2019-04-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beginner Handlettering - 2019-04-16 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beginner Handlettering - 2019-04-16 18:00:00 iCalendar - Beginner Handlettering - 2019-04-16 18:00:00

The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Love all the cute lettering pieces you see in home décor elements? Want to learn to make your own pieces to decorate your house, give as gifts, or gussy up your snail mail?

Also referred to as “modern calligraphy,” hand-lettering or brush lettering is a popular form of writing seen around DIY projects on Pinterest and Instagram. It has a more whimsical, loose feel than standard fountain pen calligraphy and is popularly used for wedding invitations, thank-you cards, place-settings, etc.

Join us for a workshop to learn the basics of hand lettering and more. We will move from manipulating the pens to the basic brush lettering script alphabet. The class will also address letter connections and basic flourishes. Plus, you will learn some tricks of the trade to practice smarter, not harder!

Supplies: All supplies are included. Each participant will receive three pens and tracing paper to keep practicing at home.

Info

The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Education & Learning
4234138978
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Beginner Handlettering - 2019-04-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beginner Handlettering - 2019-04-16 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beginner Handlettering - 2019-04-16 18:00:00 iCalendar - Beginner Handlettering - 2019-04-16 18:00:00
DI 16.12

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

March 25, 2019

Tuesday

March 26, 2019

Wednesday

March 27, 2019

Thursday

March 28, 2019

Friday

March 29, 2019

Saturday

March 30, 2019

Sunday

March 31, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours