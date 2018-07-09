"Beginner Handlettering"

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Love all the cute lettering pieces you see in home décor elements? Want to learn to make your own pieces to decorate your house, give as gifts, or gussy up your snail mail?

Also referred to as “modern calligraphy,” hand-lettering or brush lettering is a popular form of writing seen around DIY projects on Pinterest and Instagram. It has a more whimsical, loose feel than standard fountain pen calligraphy and is popularly used for wedding invitations, thank-you cards, place-settings, etc.

Join us for a workshop to learn the basics of hand lettering and more. We will move from manipulating the pens to the basic brush lettering script alphabet. The class will also address letter connections and basic flourishes. Plus, you will learn some tricks of the trade to practice smarter, not harder!

Supplies: All supplies are included. Each participant will receive three pens and tracing paper to keep practicing at home.

Education & Learning
