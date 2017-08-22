The Chattery Presents "Beginner's Astrology"

Astrology is the study of the relationship between the relative positions of certain celestial bodies and life here on earth. Because the word astrology comes from the Greek words astron, meaning ‘star' and logos, meaning ‘word', we can literally translate astrology to mean the language of the stars. A language and practice that has developed over thousands of years by numerous cultures around the world since its earliest recorded beginnings in the third millennium BC. There are numerous elements, calculations and interpretations that need to be made in order to be able to figure out different things in someone's life.

In this course, we will explore astrology, and how it can impact your daily life. We'll discuss some basic terminology, symbols, the twelve signs of the zodiac, the planets, and elements.