"Beginner Squarespace"

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

This class is for anyone who is just getting started with Squarespace. No previous experience required. We'll cover setting up the site, choosing a template, and entering content.

Please note: bring your own computer.

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
423-413-8978
