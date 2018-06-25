"Beginner Squarespace"

This class is for anyone who is just getting started with Squarespace. No previous experience required. We'll cover setting up the site, choosing a template, and entering content.
Please note: bring your own computer.
The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
This class is for anyone who is just getting started with Squarespace. No previous experience required. We'll cover setting up the site, choosing a template, and entering content.
Please note: bring your own computer.
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family Theater & DanceYouth Summer Theater Camp
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
Education & Learning This & ThatScience on Tap!
Education & LearningLife After Enslavement - Cherokee Freedmen
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Concerts & Live MusicGino Fanelli on the Patio
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBook Release Party for The Natural Colors Cookbook by Maggie Pate
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
Education & Learning Food & Drink"No Pressure: Instant Pot 101"
-
Education & Learning Food & Drink Kids & FamilyWorld Refugee Day
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Art & Exhibitions Health & WellnessArtful Yoga: Powering Up with Vino and Vinyasa
-
Concerts & Live MusicDining Out for Life with Live Music by Sean Quinn
-
Education & Learning Talks & Readings This & ThatHistory Happy Hour: The Old Copper Road
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs This & ThatOut On 8th
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Education & Learning Food & DrinkTiki Time: A Cocktail Workshop
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Art & Exhibitions OutdoorNature of Art: SUP ART
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Concerts & Live MusicSunday Brunch with Jerry Fordham
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Theater & DanceBig Fish the Musical
Theater & Dance"Boeing-Boeing"
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
© 2014 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.