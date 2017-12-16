The Chattery Presents "Boozy Cookies for the Holidays"

Is your favorite gift the gift of cookies? Then this "grown up" cookie class is for you!

This class will show you how to make yummy cookies, perfect for anyone on your holiday list. Together we'll prepare a delicious lemon, vodka, orange liqueur and sugar cookie, a yummy coconut macaroon, and more! Inspired by a Lemon Drop Martini, the sugar cookie is the perfect combination of soft and crunchy, sour and sweet. And your taste buds will melt when the crunches of coconut and pistachios come together with a hint of white chocolate in the not-too-sweet coconut macaroons.

This class is BYOB for added fun.