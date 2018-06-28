"Building an Engaged Social Media Audience"

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

No doubt you’ve heard that social media is a fantastic way to promote your business. But how do you get started attracting those first fans, and then get them to start communicating with you on a consistent basis?

Truthfully, audience-building doesn’t happen immediately. Although capturing explosive growth sounds tempting, it’s not a strategy, and if you plan to do this right there are no shortcuts. Gaining fans is slow at first, but totally normal. It’s also typical for growth to gain momentum over time with the right practices in place.

In this class we will discuss tools, tactics and best practices that make consistent growth possible while building a highly engaged audience.

This class is bring your own lunch.

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
