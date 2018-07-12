Civics 101: Chattanooga & Hamilton County Government

Do you understand how your local government works? In this class we’re going to look into the Hamilton County and City of Chattanooga government. We’ll talk through the roles of the County and City Governments, the way that ordinances are passed, and also how to make your own perspectives and preferences known to our local representatives.

In this class we will discuss the basics of:

- How the City and County governments are structured

- How the City and County governments work together

- How to make your voice heard

This class provides an opportunity to look at Chattanooga and Hamilton County government through the "glasses" of a former city and county planning and community development professional who has spent the past six years being a volunteer watchdog who champions government transparency and advocates for the public interest.

The Civics 101 series is in partnership with the Chattanooga Chapter of League of Women Voters and The Chattery.