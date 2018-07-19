Civics 101: State of Tennessee Government

to Google Calendar - Civics 101: State of Tennessee Government - 2018-07-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Civics 101: State of Tennessee Government - 2018-07-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Civics 101: State of Tennessee Government - 2018-07-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Civics 101: State of Tennessee Government - 2018-07-19 18:00:00

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

How well do you know the workings of Tennessee’s legislature?

Do you know how the legislature’s decisions affect you personally?

Join us for a basic lesson about the Tennessee legislature. We’ll take a non-partisan look at this aspect of our state government and enjoy an interactive conversation about:

- The structure of the legislature

- Bills becoming law

- How to make your voice heard

This class is non-partisan and for informational purposes only. The Civics 101 series is in partnership with the Chattanooga Chapter of League of Women Voters and The Chattery.

Info
The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411 View Map
Education & Learning
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Civics 101: State of Tennessee Government - 2018-07-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Civics 101: State of Tennessee Government - 2018-07-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Civics 101: State of Tennessee Government - 2018-07-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Civics 101: State of Tennessee Government - 2018-07-19 18:00:00
DI 15.26

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

July 2, 2018

Tuesday

July 3, 2018

Wednesday

July 4, 2018

Thursday

July 5, 2018

Friday

July 6, 2018

Saturday

July 7, 2018

Sunday

July 8, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours