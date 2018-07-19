Civics 101: State of Tennessee Government

How well do you know the workings of Tennessee’s legislature?
Do you know how the legislature’s decisions affect you personally?
Join us for a basic lesson about the Tennessee legislature. We’ll take a non-partisan look at this aspect of our state government and enjoy an interactive conversation about:
- The structure of the legislature
- Bills becoming law
- How to make your voice heard
This class is non-partisan and for informational purposes only. The Civics 101 series is in partnership with the Chattanooga Chapter of League of Women Voters and The Chattery.