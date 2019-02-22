Couple's Massage 101

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

How many times have you come home from work tired & stressed out, aching and grumpy? You look online and your massage therapist is closed. Great. Now what? You look to your partner, but all you get is a 5 minute shoulder rub and then they want you to work on them. That just doesn't work for anyone.

This class is for any partner - from friends to significant others, who wants to learn how to properly massage another person.

We will cover the basics of massaging your partner and help you relax!

Ticket covers TWO people. There is no need to purchase a ticket for each person individually.

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
