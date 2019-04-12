Couple's Massage 101

The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

You look online and your massage therapist is closed. Great. Now what? You look to your partner, but all you get is a 5 minute shoulder rub and then they want you to work on them. That just doesn't work for anyone.

This class is for any partner - from friends to significant others, who wants to learn how to properly massage another person.

When you sign up for class you will get:

1 hour class total

30 minutes on the table for each person

Stretching PDF to help make the effects last longer

Free gift from the Mad Hatter Massage retail line

We will cover the basics of massaging your partner and help you relax!

Ticket covers TWO people. There is no need to purchase a ticket for each person individually.

