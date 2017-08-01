The Chattery Presents "Create Your Own Terrarium"

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Using different living plants, we will create terrariums with a variety of materials. We will have the option of creating a desert habitat, with the use of succulents, and will also have the option of creating a more tropical habitat with the use of moss and other water loving plants. We will talk about the different types of terrariums, why it works to create a mini-ecosystem, and will explore different aesthetic choices you can make when arranging a terrarium.

The class will include all materials necessary to create a terrarium, including the glass container. If you have your own glass container you would like to bring, that's okay as well!

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
423-413-8978
