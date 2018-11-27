Creating a Holiday Mantle Banner

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Need something cute and unique to spruce up your mantle for the holidays?

This cute homemade holiday banner will give your mantle a kick! We'll be creating the word "peace" for this particular workshop.

Supplies: All supplies provided. BYOB.

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
