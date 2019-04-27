Creating the Vision of Living on Purpose

Do you lack clarity and direction in what your creative passions are? Is there a joyful connection to the work you do in the world? A connection that brings you a sense of fulfillment because you get to do what you love in the world?

If your inner wisdom answered a very big YES… then join this class to identify and awaken your creative passions to support your purpose in life. Get ready to tune into the clarity you are looking for to discover your talents, gifts and treasures that make you… YOU!

There is a greatness within you. Do you hear it calling for your undivided attention? You have talents and treasures that are unique to only you. You have valuable attributes that only you possess.

The purpose is to live a life that is true to all of who you are!

Participants will receive tools and interactive experiential exercises to support the journey of self-discovery. This workshop will guide you to:

Proven techniques on how to get clear on who you are and what you want so that life feels more “on purpose”.

Powerful tools and exercises that will guide you to define the qualities that make you…YOU!

Clarity on what is blocking living your life completely and creatively.

How to unleash your creative talents and share your unique gifts with the world.

Isn’t it time to discover who you are and what impact you came to make?