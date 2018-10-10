Creative Journaling 101

to Google Calendar - Creative Journaling 101 - 2018-10-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creative Journaling 101 - 2018-10-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creative Journaling 101 - 2018-10-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - Creative Journaling 101 - 2018-10-10 18:00:00

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Unlock your planner potential! By now you have probably heard about the Bullet Journal craze that has taken over Pinterest and Instagram since its inception back in 2014. Based on personal experience with creative journaling over the past 3 years, teacher Martha Arrington share pages from her own journals, discuss pros and cons, tips and tricks, and materials and supplies. In this class, you'll learn how to set up the 6 most important pages in your journal so you can walk out of class ready to begin a more productive and organized life.

Supplies: All supplies included. Each participant will receive a 30 page journal and Sakura Pigma Micron pen.

Info
Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Education & Learning
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Creative Journaling 101 - 2018-10-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creative Journaling 101 - 2018-10-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creative Journaling 101 - 2018-10-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - Creative Journaling 101 - 2018-10-10 18:00:00
DI 15.37

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

September 12, 2018

Thursday

September 13, 2018

Friday

September 14, 2018

Saturday

September 15, 2018

Sunday

September 16, 2018

Monday

September 17, 2018

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours