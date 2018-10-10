Creative Journaling 101

Unlock your planner potential! By now you have probably heard about the Bullet Journal craze that has taken over Pinterest and Instagram since its inception back in 2014. Based on personal experience with creative journaling over the past 3 years, teacher Martha Arrington share pages from her own journals, discuss pros and cons, tips and tricks, and materials and supplies. In this class, you'll learn how to set up the 6 most important pages in your journal so you can walk out of class ready to begin a more productive and organized life.

Supplies: All supplies included. Each participant will receive a 30 page journal and Sakura Pigma Micron pen.