The Chattery Presents "Credit Card Travel Hacking for Beginners"

Do you want to fly first-class to the Maldives for a once-in-a-lifetime beach vacation but don't have $30,000 to spend? Do you want to take your family to visit Rocky Mountain or Glacier National Park, but airfare and lodging for your whole family for a week (or two) seem out-of-reach? Do you want the banks to pay you, for a change, instead of you paying the banks?

Attend this class to learn the basics of how to use credit card rewards to travel anywhere you want to go for free, or almost-free. Or even if you have no interest in travel whatsoever, come to learn how to earn thousands of extra dollars in cashback, just by applying for the right credit cards. Don't get overly excited and apply for any new credit cards before you attend this class.

Note: Please come to the class knowing your credit score - if you have a credit card, your bank may give you your FICO score for free; you can also get it for free from Discover, even if you're not a Discover cardholder. For the best results, this class assumes that you have a decent credit score and spend [or can spend] $1,000+ per month on a credit card. If you don't fit this profile, you're welcome to come and get tips about how you can improve your credit profile, so you can start travel hacking with credit cards in the future!