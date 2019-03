Seal your next letter with the best sticker ever! Come out and learn how to take a photo of yourself and turn it into a digital and print sticker of your own. Stickers will be cut using the Brother Scan N Cut but the techniques taught can be used for other craft cutters you may own.

You will leave with a half sheet of stickers and a digital file you can text to all your friends. Bring your smart phone and computer. No software purchases are required. Space limited.