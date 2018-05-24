"Diet-betes" and Hypertension

Diabetes is a devastating disease that claims millions, including family members, due to the damaging effects of chronic and uncontrolled surge of blood sugar in the cells, vessels and the organs of the body. The complications can range from blindness, neuropathy, loss of limbs, kidney failure, dialysis and finally premature death. The conventional treatments, management and care for diabetes only mask the symptoms, but never address the underlying causes of the disease.

James Igani, founder of Back to Health Institute and a certified health and wellness consultant, will explain the root causes of diabetes and ways to stop the progression and damaging effects of the disease. He has had great success helping his clients with a few minor lifestyle changes to reverse their diabetes and their dependencies on diabetes medications. His philosophy and teachings are unconventional, simple and easy to follow. His work in wellness and success with his clients have been recommended by many area physicians.