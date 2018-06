We're well into a new season and there's nothing better to get you into the mood than refreshing some of your home decor. Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, West Elm and many other home decor sites showcase these beautiful macrame wall hangings, but why buy it when you can DIY it?!

Come and craft your own chic work of art. You will be amazed at how quickly you can DIY something that could easily have cost you more than $100!

All supplies included.