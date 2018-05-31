Your Dog Isn't a Jerk: Leash Walking

Does your dog ignore you? Charge after every squirrel, bunny, and cat in the neighborhood? Does he/she pull on leash or stop to sniff the roses for eternity? Do you find yourself wondering, “Why doesn’t Steve just WALK for crying out loud?!?!”? If you’re really not sure who’s walking who, then this class is for you. Do not fear. Your dog isn’t a jerk…he just doesn’t know the rules, yet.

This class will help you determine and implement your rules for walking. Dog trainer and behavior specialist, Nicole Kazmierzak, will share with you her tried and true process for leash training. And the best part might be that this training works for dogs of all ages and experience. Forget the old adage, because you can teach an old dog new tricks! Expect to learn techniques to take home and practice with your dog. In a few short weeks you will be well on your way to enjoying calm and peaceful walks with your best friend. No previous training required. Class will only be able to accommodate two demo dogs. The first two students to register will be asked to bring their dogs.

This class is in partnership with the Main Street Pet Wellness Center.