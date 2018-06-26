"Drink Like a Viking: Mead Making Made Easy"

Mead is the drink of choice for Vikings, and it's no wonder. Sweet, dry and boozy, mead makes the perfect after dinner drink of choice. Cider is light and crisp, which makes it perfect for hot weather. Join Fermdamentals.com's Danielle Shelton as she shares her tips to making these delicious beverages. This will be demonstration-style class, however you must be 21 years or older to participate, because sampling these delicious drinks is part of the fun!