"Drink Like a Viking: Mead Making Made Easy"

to Google Calendar - "Drink Like a Viking: Mead Making Made Easy" - 2018-06-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Drink Like a Viking: Mead Making Made Easy" - 2018-06-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Drink Like a Viking: Mead Making Made Easy" - 2018-06-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - "Drink Like a Viking: Mead Making Made Easy" - 2018-06-26 18:00:00

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Mead is the drink of choice for Vikings, and it's no wonder. Sweet, dry and boozy, mead makes the perfect after dinner drink of choice. Cider is light and crisp, which makes it perfect for hot weather. Join Fermdamentals.com's Danielle Shelton as she shares her tips to making these delicious beverages. This will be demonstration-style class, however you must be 21 years or older to participate, because sampling these delicious drinks is part of the fun!

Info
Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Education & Learning, Food & Drink
423-413-8978
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - "Drink Like a Viking: Mead Making Made Easy" - 2018-06-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Drink Like a Viking: Mead Making Made Easy" - 2018-06-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Drink Like a Viking: Mead Making Made Easy" - 2018-06-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - "Drink Like a Viking: Mead Making Made Easy" - 2018-06-26 18:00:00
DI 15.24

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

June 20, 2018

Thursday

June 21, 2018

Friday

June 22, 2018

Saturday

June 23, 2018

Sunday

June 24, 2018

Monday

June 25, 2018

Tuesday

June 26, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours