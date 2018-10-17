Excel at Excel: Intermediate Excel Training

Excel workbook? More like funbook!

Join us for a lunchtime lesson of fun and take your Excel skills to the next level. Boost your productivity and make a statement in your workplace. Attend this session to learn about formatting spreadsheets, PivotTables, Vlookups, splitting cells, creating drop down lists, forecasting and other advanced features of Microsoft Excel. Attendees should have a basic Excel knowledge and the ability to execute simple formulas prior to attending the class.

Please bring your own PC to this course as there are no computers on site. MAC users are also welcome to attend and bring their computer; however, some key strokes and functions vary. Autumn’s expertise is in line with PCs.

You’re also welcome to bring your own lunch.

Please check with your company to see if they’ll sponsor your attendance!