Fall Burlap Wreath Making

Get ready to dress up your front door and make the neighbors a little jealous with a beautifully handmade Fall burlap wreath.

Join us for a super fun evening with creativity. You will learn the process of how to pick and arrange Instagram worthy wreaths to deck out that front door. So grab your friends and get ready to spend an evening learning and making beautiful things together.

Best part? The wreath can be used for every season. You'll simply change out the decorations.

Cost includes all supplies.