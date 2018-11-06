Fall Burlap Wreath Making

to Google Calendar - Fall Burlap Wreath Making - 2018-11-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Burlap Wreath Making - 2018-11-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Burlap Wreath Making - 2018-11-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Fall Burlap Wreath Making - 2018-11-06 18:00:00

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Get ready to dress up your front door and make the neighbors a little jealous with a beautifully handmade Fall burlap wreath.

Join us for a super fun evening with creativity. You will learn the process of how to pick and arrange Instagram worthy wreaths to deck out that front door. So grab your friends and get ready to spend an evening learning and making beautiful things together.

Best part? The wreath can be used for every season. You'll simply change out the decorations.

Cost includes all supplies.

Info
Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Education & Learning
423.413.8978
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Fall Burlap Wreath Making - 2018-11-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fall Burlap Wreath Making - 2018-11-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fall Burlap Wreath Making - 2018-11-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Fall Burlap Wreath Making - 2018-11-06 18:00:00
DI 15.41

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

October 15, 2018

Tuesday

October 16, 2018

Wednesday

October 17, 2018

Thursday

October 18, 2018

Friday

October 19, 2018

Saturday

October 20, 2018

Sunday

October 21, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours