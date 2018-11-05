Fearless Abstract

to Google Calendar - Fearless Abstract - 2018-11-05 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fearless Abstract - 2018-11-05 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fearless Abstract - 2018-11-05 10:00:00 iCalendar - Fearless Abstract - 2018-11-05 10:00:00

Hart Gallery 10 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Mindy June Kelly is a self taught mixed media artist who is part of the Chattanooga WorkSpace community of artists and creatives. Mindy has developed some fun, playful ways to approach abstract art that takes the fear out of the big white canvas! Using acrylic paint, some mixed media elements, and a sense of adventure, Mindy will lead you through a one day workshop of creating a piece you will be proud to share and techniques you can continue to build upon in your own studio practice.

What to Bring:

Students should bring their favorite acrylic paints and an assortment of your favorite brushes. Painting surface, some paints, paper elements, and mark making tools will be provided for class use.

Info
Hart Gallery 10 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Education & Learning
423.413.8978
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Fearless Abstract - 2018-11-05 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fearless Abstract - 2018-11-05 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fearless Abstract - 2018-11-05 10:00:00 iCalendar - Fearless Abstract - 2018-11-05 10:00:00
DI 15.41

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

October 15, 2018

Tuesday

October 16, 2018

Wednesday

October 17, 2018

Thursday

October 18, 2018

Friday

October 19, 2018

Saturday

October 20, 2018

Sunday

October 21, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours