Fearless Abstract

Mindy June Kelly is a self taught mixed media artist who is part of the Chattanooga WorkSpace community of artists and creatives. Mindy has developed some fun, playful ways to approach abstract art that takes the fear out of the big white canvas! Using acrylic paint, some mixed media elements, and a sense of adventure, Mindy will lead you through a one day workshop of creating a piece you will be proud to share and techniques you can continue to build upon in your own studio practice.

What to Bring:

Students should bring their favorite acrylic paints and an assortment of your favorite brushes. Painting surface, some paints, paper elements, and mark making tools will be provided for class use.