The Chattery Presents "Fermdamentals Book Release Party"

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Danielle Shelton began experimenting with fermentation for several years and blogs about it at Fermdamentals.com. In 2013, she began teaching fermentation and brewing classes in the Chattanooga and Augusta areas, and has been a Chattery instructor since the beginning. Ever since she began teaching, students have been asking for a fermentation “cookbook.” Your requests, dear students, have been answered! Join us for the book release of the Fermdamentals Guide to Fermentation. We’ll be serving wine and some of Danielle’s favorite fermented treats. The author will be on hand to answer fermentation questions.

This is also a goodbye party as Danielle is moving away! Come and say goodbye to her and celebrate her book launch.

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
