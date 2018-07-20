Finding Your Zen in a Corporate World

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Sitting at a desk all day handling stressor after stressor can begin to negatively affect you physically, mentally and emotionally. In this class, you will learn some basic concepts of breath and gentle motion that will allow you to stop stress in its tracks. After discussing stress and its effects on you and your workplace, we will practice techniques to calm your mind, relieve your body and boost your mood.

