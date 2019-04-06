Flowers and Tea Party

Join us for a fun flower and tea party. We'll sip tea and learn about how to arrange flowers in tea cups. Each person will walk away with a beautiful arrangement and the know how to do it at home.
All supplies included, including the tea cups!
Fox & Fern Botanical Styling 807 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
