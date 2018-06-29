"Genderally Speaking: Gender, Sexuality & Everything In Between"

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

This class is an incredibly brief look through the history and application of gender, sexuality, expression, physical sexual characteristics, and why it matters to everyone's day to day lives. We'll discuss the foundation of our identities and what it means to know yourself (and how you know what you know). We'll explore the various levels of attraction that humans experience from no or little attraction, to platonic and romantic attraction, and the words we use to describe those. We'll briefly touch on the importance of gender expression and physical sexual characteristics. The class will conclude with some practical discourse about why this matters for everyone and how we can all learn to know, love, and accept not only who we are but others too.

A portion of the proceeds of the class will go to Nooga Diversity Center.

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
