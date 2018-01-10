The Chattery presents “Goals: How to Make Them and Stick to Them”

The Edney 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Want to create a bucket list? How about check a few major life accomplishments off before that next big birthday? Join Amy Donahue as she shares with you how she created her "30 Before 30" list of challenges, the journey to stick with it and the ability to accomplish it all within one year. From major fitness goals like training for a half marathon with barely a 5K under her belt, a 10 month ordeal to learn how to knit a pair of socks, an unexpected trip to Iceland, petting a penguin, hiking a century, learning to code a website from scratch, going car free, random acts of kindness, jumping into a hot air balloon......it was a busy year for Amy.

In this workshop, you'll learn how to create realistic goals that you can stick to and begin to create a personal list of accomplishments for yourself. As the new year will be upon us and the thoughts of resolutions may be swimming around in your head, make your first resolution be attending this workshop and beginning your realistic, challenging and maybe even life changing goal list.

The Edney 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
