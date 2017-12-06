The Chattery Presents "Gotta Get Up To Get Down: Painting Sunrises and Sunsets"

If you're looking for something one-of-a-kind to give as a holiday present this year, look no further.

Painting like a seasoned, professional artist doesn't have to be hard. In this class, you'll learn some painting tricks around painting sunsets and sunrises. Using minimal equipment and household paint to create these beautiful works of art will ensure that you can take these ideas back home and keep creating.

This class will give you a sense of accomplishment when you finish this piece and hopefully open up avenues of creativity you didn't think were possible before.

Oh, and there will be drinking and paint fights of course. BYOB.