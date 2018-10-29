Haunting Halloween Embroidery

This Halloween-themed course is designed to teach participants how to make their own basic embroidery hoop designs and learn four popular threading techniques, in the sppokiest way possible, obviously. This will include an introduction to embroidery and all the possibilities!

Examples will be provided and demonstrated in the threading styles of running stitch, back stitch, satin stitch, and chain stitch. This class is hands-on with all materials included and ready to go. Participants will learn stitching styles, practice stitching and leave with their first hoop creation and an understanding of how to go forward and embroider.

Class is BYOB.