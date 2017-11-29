The Chattery Presents "Holiday Peace: Bath Salts & Sugar Scrubs"

Come and learn a few tips to have less stress for the holidays and enjoy more excitement and adventure. Have fun making DIY spa products with essential oils! You can make one or both. One will be a relaxing bath salt (using Lavender or Serenity) in an ornament, that you decorate, and the other will be an invigorating sugar scrub! Keep one for yourself and give one as a gift. You'll also walk away with a few recipes for future use.