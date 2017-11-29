The Chattery Presents "Holiday Peace: Bath Salts & Sugar Scrubs"

to Google Calendar - The Chattery Presents "Holiday Peace: Bath Salts & Sugar Scrubs" - 2017-11-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Chattery Presents "Holiday Peace: Bath Salts & Sugar Scrubs" - 2017-11-29 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Chattery Presents "Holiday Peace: Bath Salts & Sugar Scrubs" - 2017-11-29 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Chattery Presents "Holiday Peace: Bath Salts & Sugar Scrubs" - 2017-11-29 18:00:00

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Come and learn a few tips to have less stress for the holidays and enjoy more excitement and adventure. Have fun making DIY spa products with essential oils! You can make one or both. One will be a relaxing bath salt (using Lavender or Serenity) in an ornament, that you decorate, and the other will be an invigorating sugar scrub! Keep one for yourself and give one as a gift. You'll also walk away with a few recipes for future use.

Info
Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
4234138978
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Chattery Presents "Holiday Peace: Bath Salts & Sugar Scrubs" - 2017-11-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Chattery Presents "Holiday Peace: Bath Salts & Sugar Scrubs" - 2017-11-29 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Chattery Presents "Holiday Peace: Bath Salts & Sugar Scrubs" - 2017-11-29 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Chattery Presents "Holiday Peace: Bath Salts & Sugar Scrubs" - 2017-11-29 18:00:00
Digital Issue 14.47

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

November 22, 2017

Thursday

November 23, 2017

Friday

November 24, 2017

Saturday

November 25, 2017

Sunday

November 26, 2017

Monday

November 27, 2017

Tuesday

November 28, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours