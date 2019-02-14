Homebrewing 101: Make Your Own Beer

Brew Market & Beer Garden 1510 Riverside Drive , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

For Valentine’s Day, surprise your significant other with the gift of beer!

This class is all about getting you started making your own flavorful craft beer at home. During the class you will help make a five gallon extract batch of beer. We will steep some grains in water for flavor, add sweet malt extract, boil adding hops for a bitter counterpoint, cool it down, put it to bed and let the yeast do its work.

Best part? While you make the beer, you'll enjoy three 5 oz samples from the Brew Market's tap!

Seating is limited.

Brew Market & Beer Garden 1510 Riverside Drive , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
