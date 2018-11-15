Homebrewing 101: Make Your Own Beer

This class is all about getting you started making your own flavorful craft beer at home. During the class you will help make a five gallon extract batch of Gingerbread Stout beer. We will steep some grains in water for flavor, add sweet malt extract, boil adding hops for a bitter counterpoint, cool it down, put it to bed and let the yeast do its work.

During the fun, the following will be covered:

- Beer history and ingredients

- Brewing methods and factors in making great beer

- Equipment needed

- Proper brewing and sanitation techniques

- The bottling process

- Hands on brewing session

Best part? While the you make the beer, you'll enjoy three 5 oz samples from the Brew Market's tap!

Brew Market & Beer Garden 1510 Riverside Drive , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406 View Map
