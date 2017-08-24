The Chattery Presents "Immigration: Where Are We Now?"

The United States government is currently taking a “hard line” approach to immigration. From the travel ban, to “extreme vetting,” to increased use of detention the current policies have a profound effect on how America’s immigration laws are enforced. At the same time, however, rulings from a number of Federal courts have demonstrated that the government’s power over immigration policy is not unlimited. Martin W. Lester, a Chattanooga immigration attorney, will review how the current policies have affected the immigration system, both through the impact on the system itself and the families and individuals involved, and what may be in store for the future.

Please note: This is a nonpartisan class. The content presented will contain policy review only.

A portion of the proceeds of this class will go to Bridge Refugee Services.