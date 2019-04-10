Instant Pot 201

The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

So, you've mastered the basics with your Instant Pot - now what? Mary Haymaker from Chattavore will teach you some more advanced techniques, including baking in the Instant Pot and "pot-in-pot" cooking, which allows you to cook more than one item in the Instant Pot at the same time. We'll make chicken alfredo pasta, steamed broccoli, and cake - yes, CAKE. Audience participation is encouraged! Bring your Instant Pot questions and if Mary doesn't have the answer, she'll get it for you. Handouts will be provided. Please note: this class is not sponsored by Instant Pot. Mary just really loves her Instant Pot and wants to help others learn to love theirs too!

Please note: This class is demonstration style. You do not need to own or bring an Instant Pot with you.

The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
