Instant Pot 201

So, you've mastered the basics with your Instant Pot - now what? Mary Haymaker from Chattavore will teach you some more advanced techniques, including baking in the Instant Pot and "pot-in-pot" cooking, which allows you to cook more than one item in the Instant Pot at the same time. We'll make chicken alfredo pasta, steamed broccoli, and cake - yes, CAKE. Audience participation is encouraged! Bring your Instant Pot questions and if Mary doesn't have the answer, she'll get it for you. Handouts will be provided. Please note: this class is not sponsored by Instant Pot. Mary just really loves her Instant Pot and wants to help others learn to love theirs too!

Please note: This class is demonstration style. You do not need to own or bring an Instant Pot with you.