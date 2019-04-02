Intermediate Handlettering: Bounce and Serif

The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Love your letters? Join us to learn how to create two new fonts to use in your hand lettered pieces - Serif and Bounce! These two fonts pair well together to make an incredibly dynamic finished piece. We will practice both alphabets, learn ways to expand your lettering, and create a small framed art piece to take home at the end of class! As always, we will learn a few ways to perfect your piece as well.

Please note: This class has a pre-requisite of Beginner Handlettering.

Supplies: Each participant will bring the pens they received in Beginner Handlettering. Tracing paper and a frame will be provided.

