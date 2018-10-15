Intermediate Handlettering: Bounce and Serif Fonts

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Love your letters? Join us to learn how to create two new fonts to use in your hand lettered pieces - Serif and Bounce! These two fonts pair well together to make an incredibly dynamic finished piece. We will practice both alphabets, learn ways to expand your lettering, and create a small framed art piece to take home at the end of class! As always, we will learn a few ways to perfect your piece as well.

Please note: This class has a pre-requisite of Beginner Handlettering. Please email us at info@thechattery.org with questions.

Supplies: Each participant will bring the pens they received in Beginner Handlettering. Tracing paper, and a frame will be provided.

