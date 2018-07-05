"Introduction to Calligraphy"

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

This class is an introduction to the basics of calligraphy. From these basics in class, students can pursue developing the skills of a traditional style of calligraphy or can adapt them into a more contemporary style. Good penmanship is not required - only a desire to enjoy oneself and to learn some of the basics of the art of calligraphy.

Supplies: We will provide all supplies including: paper for practice and calligraphy pens for you to take home. Students will need to bring a small quotation or an inspirational phrase to use for your project.

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
