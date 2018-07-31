Introduction to Homemade Kombucha

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Learn all about the world of kombucha, jun and water kefir! All three are very similar - kombucha is a fermented black or green tea that has restorative properties, jun is a fermented tonic of green tea and honey, and water kefir is a mild, light and refreshing, slightly carbonated beverage. In this class you will learn the history and science of kombucha, jun, and water kefir. You will also learn how to make these delightful, delicious, and nutritious fermented drinks at home, as well as how to flavor and carbonate your brews.

Participants will walk away with a kombucha SCOBY, a jar of kombucha that they will finish fermenting at home, and a handout with a few basic recipes.

