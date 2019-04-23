The anxiety, even dread, that accompanies many people’s experience with public speaking--be it acting, reading, teaching, or lecturing--is common, but there are ways to cope with your anxieties so that you appear confident and relaxed in front of an audience. We will explore ways to calm yourself down, make your speaking/reading appear flawless, and how to use your breathing and visual cues to keep focused.
Introduction to Public Speaking
The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
