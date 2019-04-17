Introduction to Reiki

Reiki is based on the principle of Universal Life Energy or Chi (pronounced “chee”). It works to enhance the body’s natural healing ability. Reiki does not involve physical manipulation.

Reiki works with the subtle energy field thought to be around (auras) and within the body (Chakras).

There are three levels of training in the process of becoming a Reiki Master, referred to as attunement levels. During this exploration of the first level of Reiki by a Reiki Master and Teacher Kali Meister, the students will learn basic knowledge and understanding about Reiki with the potential of reaching a point where they can access the universal energy flow through their hands to heal themselves and others.

Reiki does not require special talent, nor can it be done wrongly. The more a person uses Reiki, the stronger it becomes. By the end of the Reiki Basics workshop the students will be able to:

Scan their body and perceive areas of reduced vitality flow.

Channel Reiki energy into yourself and sense the energy as it flows through your hands.

Appreciate how attitudes can create dis-ease in the mind and emotions, and how the physical body might be affected.