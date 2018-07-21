This class is a beginner class that teaches you how to embellish your leather cuff with paint, rivets, cording, and much more! We will start with some basic techniques that will help you to then move to a more detailed design in the near future. At the end of the class, you'll have a unique, decorated cuff all for you!
Jewelry Making: Leather Cuff
Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Monday
-
Education & Learning"Intermediate Squarespace"
-
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Night with Gino on the Patio
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicABE PARTRIDGE, Matthew Paul Revere
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicKofi Mawuko
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicPops on the River
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
This & ThatRed, White, & Blue Day
-
Business & Career Kids & Family This & ThatBatman & Catwoman Get Married!
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Do Rights
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
Thursday
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Education & Learning"Introduction to Calligraphy"
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicBands on the Bluff: Psychedelic Summer
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs This & ThatOut On 8th
-
Art & ExhibitionsLight Play
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Saturday
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
-
Concerts & Live MusicBluegrass Brunch
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSunday Brunch with Melissa Ellis
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
-
Concerts & Live MusicMathis & Martin
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaria Sable