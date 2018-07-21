Jewelry Making: Leather Cuff

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

This class is a beginner class that teaches you how to embellish your leather cuff with paint, rivets, cording, and much more! We will start with some basic techniques that will help you to then move to a more detailed design in the near future. At the end of the class, you'll have a unique, decorated cuff all for you!

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
