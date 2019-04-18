Keeping Your Sanity in a Highly Partisan America

The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

It's not just hyperbole: Getting caught up in the news can be harmful to your health, especially if you tend to watch the same 24-hour news network day in and day out.

In this conversation, you'll learn why the news is so hard to stop watching, the psychology behind what's happening when we believe what the politicos tell us ... and a new, more sane way to view the political divides in our country. This conversation is for anyone who's ready to feel less anger and more appreciation, who wants to stay engaged in the debate AND feel less perplexed at the stupidity displayed by the other side. You'll leave with concrete tips on how to cultivate and maintain your sanity, no matter who's president.

The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
