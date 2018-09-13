Leather Bracelet From Recycled Belts

to Google Calendar - Leather Bracelet From Recycled Belts - 2018-09-13 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Leather Bracelet From Recycled Belts - 2018-09-13 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Leather Bracelet From Recycled Belts - 2018-09-13 13:00:00 iCalendar - Leather Bracelet From Recycled Belts - 2018-09-13 13:00:00

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

This class is a beginner/intermediate class that teaches you how to recycle your leather cuff with beads, rivets, cording, and much more! We will start with some easy techniques that will help you create a beautiful design. You should be able to finish everything in the class and not have to worry about having the tools at home to finish your project. All supplies you need will be furnished but feel free to bring your favorite belt that has worn out or got smaller in the dryer!

Info
Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Education & Learning
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Leather Bracelet From Recycled Belts - 2018-09-13 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Leather Bracelet From Recycled Belts - 2018-09-13 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Leather Bracelet From Recycled Belts - 2018-09-13 13:00:00 iCalendar - Leather Bracelet From Recycled Belts - 2018-09-13 13:00:00
DI 15.37

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

September 12, 2018

Thursday

September 13, 2018

Friday

September 14, 2018

Saturday

September 15, 2018

Sunday

September 16, 2018

Monday

September 17, 2018

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours