Leather Bracelet From Recycled Belts

This class is a beginner/intermediate class that teaches you how to recycle your leather cuff with beads, rivets, cording, and much more! We will start with some easy techniques that will help you create a beautiful design. You should be able to finish everything in the class and not have to worry about having the tools at home to finish your project. All supplies you need will be furnished but feel free to bring your favorite belt that has worn out or got smaller in the dryer!