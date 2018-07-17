Leveraging Social Media for Business

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

With so many social media platforms out there, how do you know which one is the RIGHT one for YOUR business to be on? Answering that question and then what to post on each can be daunting. Well not anymore!

During this class presented by D. Channing Muller of DCM Communications, you will learn:

- why people visit each social media platform,

- the best types of photos and content to post on each platform, and

- how to generate leads with your social media that feed your sales funnel

AND, you'll learn how to do it ALL without:

- fretting over what to say,

- struggling to find the right photo for the right platform, or

- wasting time or money on the platforms that won't work for YOUR business or upcoming event

No more guessing what to post on Instagram vs. Facebook vs. Twitter. This class will break down EXACTLY the type of content to post each to make your business a success on social media.

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
