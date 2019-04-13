Master Your Money Mindset

The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Are you living paycheck to paycheck while trying to pay off tons of debt? Do you feel limited in our current economic atmosphere? How worthy do you feel when it comes to receiving money?

The fact that we use money to exchange for goods and services isn't changing any time soon. But it is our relationship with money that can change for a more positive flow of abundance in our lives.

In this class we will assess our current financial issues and create an accountability measure around them to shift our financial status, learn powerful tools and experiential exercises to shift our money mindset.

Please join us in this empowering workshop and discover what is blocking you from manifesting more abundance by uncovering your core money beliefs, which in turn influence your sense of worth and personal interactions regarding money.

Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
