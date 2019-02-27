Mixology 101: Whiskey

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

In this cocktail class, we will be discussing, making, and tasting drinks inspired by whiskey!

Participants will taste three types of whiskey: sour mash, bourbon and rye. Then everyone will learn how to make two cocktails and the basic skills needed to replicate these three tasty drinks at home, as well as fun ways to impress your friends and families with homemade ingredients and fun garnishes. At the end of the class, everyone will leave with recipe cards and instructions on how to impress your family and friends!

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
