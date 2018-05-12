The evening before Mother’s Day, join Chattanooga Tasting Club and The Chattery as we celebrate those wonderful women who gave us life. We’ll be featuring wines from female wine makers, as instructor Tim Hinck discusses a new approach to wine tasting that breaks down stereotypes and helps you learn about wine more quickly. The event ends with a special Champagne toast to mothers everywhere!
Mother's Day Wine Social
Dish-T-Pass 302 W 6th St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
